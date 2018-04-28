New video shows arrest of ‘Real Housewives’ star Luann de Lesseps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newly released video shows the Christmas Eve arrest of "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps.

The video shows the reality star handcuffed in the back of a police car after she was arrested in Palm Beach in December 2017. Police said she slammed the door on one of the cops and injured his head. They also said she threatened another officer while in the cruiser.

The video shows de Lesseps demanding to be let out of the car, insisting she has done nothing wrong. She can be heard saying "Don't touch me. I'm going to kill you. I'll kill you."

De Lesseps is charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery of a law enforcement officer.

After the incident, she took to social media to say she is "truly embarrassed."

“I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character," she said.

De Lesseps claimed being in Palm Beach "brought up long-buried emotions" since her second marriage ended in August. The reality star later checked into an alcohol treatment center.

She is due back in court in May.