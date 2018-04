MELROSE, the Bronx — A man was killed after he was struck by a sanitation truck while crossing the street Friday night.

Police said he was crossing the street just after 8 p.m. outside of the crosswalk along East 152nd Street and Jackson Avenue in Melrose when a private sanitation truck hit him, police said.

EMS responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, as investigation remains ongoing.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.