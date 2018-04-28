Man fatally stabbed inside Bronx apartment

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally stabbed inside a Bronx apartment Friday night.

Police responded to a call about a person stabbed inside 720 Westchester Ave. in Woodstock shortly after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds throughout his body on the first floor stairwell, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and investigation remains ongoing.