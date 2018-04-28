× Bicyclist fatally struck by taxi near Midtown Tunnel

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — A bicyclist died days after he was struck by a taxi near the Midtown Tunnel.

The incident happened around 8:23 p.m. on Apr. 16 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision along East 39th Street at Tunnel Exit Street and found a 42-year-old man lying on the roadway, police said.

The bicyclist, identified as Amaury Pena, was taken to the hospital with trauma throughout his body and was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to police.

Investigation revealed Pena was traveling west on East 39th Street and was crossing the intersection of Tunnel Exit Street against the traffic signal when a taxi struck him, said officials.

The taxi driver, 58, remained on scene.

No arrests have been made.