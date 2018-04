UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, West Bronx — A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Police said officers responded to a call of an assault near West 181 Street and Grand Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. and found Alijay Morgan lying on the sidewalk with two stab wounds to his torso.

Morgan was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.