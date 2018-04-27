Woman suffering trauma found dead in Bronx home: police sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A woman suffering trauma was found dead in a Bronx home early Friday and now a person of interest is being questioned, according to police sources.

The woman, believed to be 31, was found dead during a wellness check just after midnight on Lurting Avenue near Duncan Street in the Williamsburg area, police sources said.

She appeared to have trauma to her body, according to sources. The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

A 28-year-old man identified as a person of interest has since been taken into custody for questioning, sources said.