Woman smashes Staten Island Popeyes window over meal

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island — Authorities are searching for the woman who harassed employees and broke a window at a Staten Island Popeyes earlier this month.

On Apr. 8 around 8:32 p.m., an intoxicated woman entered a Popeyes restaurant inside 1351 Forest Ave. in Westerleigh and asked employees for the “4 for 4 deal,” which was actually offered at Wendy’s not Popeyes, police said.

She grew angry and began to harass the restaurant’s staff about her meal, but proceeded to eat her food, said police.

Before leaving, the woman made obscene gestures at the employees and used a chair to break a glass window, video surveillance shows.

She fled on scene inside a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).