QUEENS — Authorities have identified the body found in the marshes of a Queens park Tuesday.

Andy Peralta’s body was found around 12 p.m. by a hiker near 161st Street and Booth Memorial Avenue inside Kissena Park, police said.

Officers were called about an unconscious male and arrived to find Peralta, 17, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.