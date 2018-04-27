Prisoner who escaped police custody in the Bronx caught: police sources

A prisoner who escaped police custody in the Bronx Friday morning has been found, police sources told PIX11.

Kevin Taylor, 27, escaped police custody at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx just after 6:30 a.m., officials said.

Taylor was taken to the Belmont hospital overnight after he complained of pain and discomfort while in custody, police sources said. He asked officers to use the bathroom, so they uncuffed him from the gurney, police sources said. When he came out, he pushed past the officers and ran away.

Sources said Taylor was taken into custody without incident at a home in the Bronx around 8:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.