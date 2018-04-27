Prisoner escapes police custody in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody in the Bronx Friday.

Kevin Taylor, 27, ran away from officers at St. Barnabas Hospital, police said. Officers are currently searching for him around backyards in surrounding areas.

He was taken to the hospital overnight for a medical reason and was being put onto a gurney with one handcuff on when he made a run for it, according to police.

Taylor was arrested on Wednesday for possession of weapons and drugs and resisting arrest, police said.

He also has 40 prior convictions for drugs and weapons offenses, said police.

PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.