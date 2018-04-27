PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge name their third child

Posted 6:12 AM, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:17AM, April 27, 2018

LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their third child Louis Arthur Charles.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a boy at 11:01 am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, who will be fifth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and his two older siblings.

The newest arrival to the royal family was born on Monday and weighed eight pounds and seven ounces (3.8 kilograms).

He is a younger brother to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, and is Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild.

His birth was also a significant moment for Charlotte, the first princess who will not be overtaken in the line of succession by her younger brother.

Before the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, the newborn prince would have jumped above his older sister in the line for the throne.

But the act means that a female’s claim to the royal throne can no longer be diminished by a younger brother.

