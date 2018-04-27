Nurse arrested for allegedly stealing $34,000 worth of medical devices from hospital

MINEOLA, NY — A nurse was arrested after he was caught allegedly stealing about $34,000 worth of medical devices from a Long Island hospital, the Nassau County District Attorney announced Friday.

Rafael Hung, 42, allegedly stole medical devices, including the Alaris infusion pump and AccuVein vein finder, from the Surgical Intensive Care Unit for Northwell Health System in Manhasset between Aug. 8, 2016 and Feb. 16, 2017 and sold them on eBay, the DA said.

Internal hospital investigation revealed the devices had been stolen and connected it back to Hung after a Northwell manager received information in Nov. 2016 that medical devices were sold on eBay and were shipped from an address in Oakland Gardens in Queens, according to the DA.

Hung had been employed with the hospital since 2011, but has since been terminated, the DA said.

If convicted, Hung faces 2 1/3 years to seven years in prison and the Department of Health will determine whether his nursing license will be revoked.