News Closeup: Michael Grimm launches congressional campaign; ASPCA, NYPD partner to save animal lives

Former U.S. Representative Michael Grimm wants his seat back in Congress.

After serving time for tax evasion, Grimm is telling voters he has paid his debt to society and is asking them to send him back Washington.

He is currently locked in a contentious campaign battle with incumbent Dan Donovan in the Republican primary scheduled for June. The latest polls give him a ten point advantage over his opponent.

Marvin Scott talks to Grimm about his campaign, his position on the issues, why he believes he is the better candidate and why he says voters should overlook his criminal record.

In recognition of National Prevention of Cruelty to Animals month, PIX11 News Closeup looks at a unique partnership between the ASPCA and the NYPD that is helping to save the lives of more animals than ever before. The program includes rescuing animals that are being abused or neglected, identifying and stopping dog fighting rings, providing medical care and support to the animals and helping pet owners who may simply be overwhelmed.

The program also aims to educate the public on the signs that animal abuse is taking place, how they can report it and what to do if they are interested in adopting a pet.

Marvin Scott speaks with Howard Lawrence, VP of Humane Law Enforcement of the ASPCA anti- cruelty group and Sgt. Maria Sexton of the NYPD’S Patrol Borough Manhattan North.