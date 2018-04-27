MTA bus driver arrested for drunk driving, striking pedestrian

BROOKLYN — A New York City MTA bus driver was arrested Friday morning after she struck a pedestrian while driving drunk, police said.

Raquel James, 27, was intoxicated while driving along Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street in Brooklyn around 3:18 a.m. when she struck a female pedestrian, police sources said.

The pedestrian suffered injuries, including a broken arm, police sources said.

James was taken into custody and charged with vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian and DWAI Alcohol.