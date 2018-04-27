Massive computer outage prevents New Yorkers from getting medicine on time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Carmen Rivera of the Bronx called PIX11 Friday after a computer outage at her doctor’s office left her and other patients without their prescriptions.

Rivera regularly takes medicine for ulcers and for a back injury.

“I went to visit my doctor and I also gave them a call. The computers were down in his office,” Rivera explains.

“His staff has told me that the computers were down since Monday. Tuesday, I called again. Wednesday, I called again. Thursday, I called again. Computers are still down. I’m left without medication to function at work.”

In March of 2016, New York became the first state to require all prescriptions be created and sent to pharmacies electronically. There are very few exceptions.

PIX11 reached out to her doctor’s office, Essen Medical Associates on Grand Concourse in the Bronx. An administrator told us over the phone, the staff is working to with other medical offices to find a solution.