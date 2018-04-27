Man arrested for attacking Jewish man in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The man suspected of attacking an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn has been arrested and charged, police said Friday.

Menachem Moskowitz, 52, was leaving his synagogue Monday around 12:30 p.m. near East 46 Street and Rutland Road when he passed a man on the street. Moskowitz said hello to the man, who then punched him in the right eye and face and attempted to choke him, according to police.

“All of the time [the attacker was] saying ‘I hate you Jews…get out of my neighborhood,'” Moskowitz previously told PIX11.

Cops said two good samaritans came to the his defense and helped him escape the attacker.

The NYPD has arrested James Vincent, 40, and charged with him assault and strangulation in connection to the attack. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.