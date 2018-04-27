LIRR customers face service changes April 30 – May 18

NEW YORK — Customers on the Long Island Railroad will face changes Monday, April 30 – Friday, May 18, due to track work.

The following changes will be in effect, according to the MTA:

Ronkonkoma Branch – Click here for the weekday special timetable

Westbound:

The 7:04 a.m. peak train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station will temporarily originate during this period at Brentwood instead of Ronkonkoma. The train will depart Brentwood at 7:15 a.m., with added stops at Jamaica and Kew Gardens, and arrive Penn Station at 8:23 a.m. Customers who normally board this train at Ronkonkoma will board alternate trains eight minutes earlier at 6:56 a.m. or 15 minutes later at 7:19 a.m.

The 4:11 p.m. off-peak train from Ronkonkoma will depart two minutes earlier at all stops through Bethpage (Departure times as follows: Ronkonkoma 4:09 p.m., Central Islip 4:16 p.m., Brentwood 4:20 p.m., Deer Park 4:25 p.m., Wyandanch 4:30 p.m., Farmingdale 4:36 p.m., Bethpage 4:41 p.m.), arriving Penn Station at 5:38 p.m.

The 7:13 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. off-peak trains from Ronkonkoma will be combined into a new train, departing Ronkonkoma at 7:45 p.m. (stopping at Central Islip 7:52 p.m., Brentwood 7:59 p.m., Deer Park 8:04 p.m., Wyandanch 8:09 p.m., Farmingdale 8:15 p.m., Bethpage 8:20 p.m., Hicksville 8:26 p.m., Mineola 8:36 p.m.), arriving Penn Station at 9:12 p.m.

Eastbound:

The 5:11 a.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will temporarily terminate at Brentwood during this period at 6:22 a.m. Substitute bus service will be provided for customers traveling to Central Islip and Ronkonkoma. Please plan for 31 minutes extra travel time.

The 3:07 p.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma (usual arrival time 4:25 p.m.) will depart Penn two minutes later at 3:09 p.m. and arrive Ronkonkoma at 4:30 p.m.

The 7:11 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma (usual arrival time 8:33 p.m.) will depart Penn six minutes later at 7:17 p.m. and arrive Ronkonkoma at 8:43 p.m.

Montauk Branch – Click here for weekday special timetable

Westbound:

The 6:21 a.m. peak train from Speonk will depart 2 to 3 minutes earlier at all stops through Jamaica (Departures are as follows: Speonk 6:19 a.m., Mastic-Shirley 6:35 a.m., Bellport 6:42 a.m., Patchogue 6:49 a.m., Sayville 6:56 a.m., Oakdale 7:00 a.m., Great River 7:04 a.m., Islip 7:08 a.m., Bay Shore 7:13 a.m., Babylon 7:19 a.m., Jamaica 7:58 a.m.), arriving Penn Station at 8:19 a.m. Note: the Kew Gardens stop has been removed. Change at Jamaica for service to Kew Gardens.

Additional Branches

Special weekday timetables for additional affected branches can be found here: Babylon Branch, Port Jefferson Branch, West Hempstead Branch.