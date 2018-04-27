How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sabrina Gardner is a Brooklyn grandmother of seven, who lives in Hope Gardens, she needs repairs and an extermination. Gardner says her cat named Waffles is very busy right now chasing rats.

“Waffles has caught so many rodents, I stopped counting,” said Gardner.

Last week, the Mayor announced a citywide $32 million initiative that started last year at ten developments to crack down on the rodent problem across the city.

Gardner says it can’t come soon enough to her neighborhood.

“We shouldn’t have to live like this,” said Gardner.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says:

“Staff visited the resident’s apartment this afternoon and will have an exterminator treat the apartment today. We will start necessary repairs tomorrow.”

A housing hearing was packed inside city hall Tuesday. City Councilmembers got another chance to question management at the New York City housing authority.

This time the topic was middle management and in the hot seat the new General Manager Vito Mustaciuolo.

“It appears a lot is not adding up. As a new mother it’s us frightening to think we are not in compliance,” said Councilmember Laurie Cumbo, about mold cleanup inside NYCHA. “Its enough already,” said Councilmember Ruben Diaz Sr.

The focus of the hearing was middle management and the growing frustration of families who feel like no one is listening.

“This is a team effort we need to do better to support property managers from above and below,” said general manager of NYCHA, Vito Mustaciuolo.

Rhonda Valentin lives at the Jacob Riis Houses and says her apartment is falling apart. “I’m a senior, I’m legally blind, and no one is listening to me,” said Valentin.

The walls and ceilings in Valentin’s bedroom and bathroom have chipping paint. Valentin says the heat is on in her apartment but it’s too hot.

“I have to keep the windows open, turn in the dans, and I’m still sweating,” said Valentin.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff visited the resident's apartment and are addressing the heat problem today. We will be starting all other repairs as soon as possible. We can and must do better for our residents."

