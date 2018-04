VAN NEST, the Bronx — A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a Bronx building early Friday.

The blaze broke out around 12:37 a.m. at top floor of a three-story building on 1732 White Plains Rd. in Van Nest.

The fire, with stores on the ground level and apartments above, quickly spread to the second floor, said FDNY.

The blaze was declared under control around 1:11 a.m.

No civilians were injured, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.