Brooklyn park to undergo renovation project

NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is upgrading a popular Brooklyn park.

City officials gathered Thursday in Prospect Park to break ground on the project. The renovations will include new plants, decorative fencing and lighting along the northeast edge of the park. Officials will also add two new entrances along in spring 2020.

Parks Without Borders will fund the $5.6 million effort. The New York City initiative helps make parks more welcoming. Parks are selected based on community input.

Officials say Prospect Park will be “restored to its former glory.”