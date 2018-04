Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — It’s not everyday you can get your breakfast with a side of inspiration.

PIX11 visited Bendix Diner to meet with John Diakakis, the blind waiter who has inspired many.

Diakakis, who has been blind since birth didn’t always have it easy, but he didn’t let it stop him from working at the New Jersey diner his family owns.

He has been able to maneuver through the restaurant and makes all his customers feel at home.