Adam Sandler and former SNL castmate Chris Rock are teaming up again for a new movie on Netflix.

"The Week Of" is about two fathers with opposing personalities who come together to celebrate the wedding of their children. They are forced to spend the longest week of their lives together, and the big day cannot come soon enough.

PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe met up with comedic duo to talk all about the wedding hijinks.

It's available to stream on Netflix now.