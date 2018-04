EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Authorities have identified the woman who was killed during a Bronx house fire Thursday night.

Fire officials responded to the blaze at 3425 Boller Avenue in Eastchester around 7:26 p.m. and found Cynthia Holley, 53, unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

Holley was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The blaze was under control by 8:13 p.m.

The Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire.