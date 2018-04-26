Watch: Bill Cosby accusers react to verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby accusers who were inside the Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday when the 80-year-old was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman called the jury's decision a success for all women and sexual assault survivors.

Dramatic video captured at least four of those accusers weeping and embracing eachother outside the courtroom.

Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Andrea Constand's allegations resulted in criminal charges.

The verdict came a year after Cosby's previous trial ended in a mistrial, as a different panel of jurors said they were deadlocked and could not unanimously agree on a verdict. This jury began deliberating Wednesday around 11 a.m., and worked for more than 14 hours over two days to reach the verdict.

At the retrial, five other Cosby accusers testified as "prior bad acts" witnesses and said that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them decades ago. Prosecutors said these women's stories showed that Cosby had a pattern in his actions and did not make a one-time mistake in his interactions with Constand.