Police arrest MAGA hat wearer who allegedly shoved Hispanic man onto subway tracks

MANHATTAN — Police arrested the “Make America Great Again” hat-wearing man who allegedly pushed a Hispanic man onto subway tracks after making several racist remarks.

Willie Ames allegedly said Hispanic people bring drugs and crime to the country, then repeatedly punched the victim at the Union Square subway station on Friday, police said. He pushed the 24-year-old victim onto the track bed before fleeing on a Brooklyn-bound L train.

A friend of the victim helped him back onto the subway platform, officials said. He needed staples for a head wound.

Police did not immediately have any information on the charges Ames is facing.