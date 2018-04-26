Owner of dog seen attacking woman on NYC subway in viral video in NYPD custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Police arrested the owner of a dog who bit a subway rider, officials said Thursday.

Ruben Roncallo, 53, was charged with reckless endangerment and assault.

The dog was seen in a now-viral video after it locked its teeth onto the foot of a straphanger. Riders screamed as the dog's owner struggled to control the animal.

“Get him off of me!” the subway rider is heard screaming.

Details around the incident, like when and where it happened, remain unclear. Video of the incident surfaced Monday morning on the popular Instagram feed @SubwayCreatures and quickly went viral.

A spokesperson for the MTA confirmed to PIX11 that the agency is aware of the incident, calling it “disturbing” and “a clear violation of our rules.”

Dogs are only allowed on the subway inside a bag or container if they are carried in a way that will not disturb other passengers.

The rule of keeping animals in carriers does not apply to “service dogs” like law enforcement K9s and dogs assisting those with disabilities. Therapy dogs and emotional support dogs are not recognized as “service dogs” under the MTA’s rules and regulations.​