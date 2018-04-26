NYPD searches for missing 2-year-old last seen with his father

JAMAICA, Queens — A two-year-old boy has been reported missing after he was last seen with his father in Queens Tuesday morning.

Joseph Martinez, 51, was on a scheduled, unsupervised visit with his son, Adam El-Alaoui, 2, when Martinez failed to return his son to the Administration for Children’s Services Office on 161th Street in Jamaica at 10 a.m., police said.

Martinez, the child’s biological father, has prior arrests for murder in the second degree and attempted robbery, said police.

The toddler is described to have black hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded spring jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black and yellow “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Martinez is described to have brown eyes, salt and pepper hair, about 5 feet 10 inches and was last seen wearing a black jacket and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).