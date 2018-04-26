NYC restaurants propose surcharges for customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — With the increase in minimum wage and expenses such as food and rent, restaurants in New York City are asking city officials to allow a surcharge on all diners to cover expenses.

The surcharge, which ranges between 3 to 5 percent of the total bill, would help save restaurants and keep them in business.

By the end of the year, the minimum wage would go up to $15 an hour, and that with the cost of foods and rent space would leave restaurants low in profit.

Multiple restaurants have drafted a letter to the mayor and city officials asking them to approve the fee, which they say would just add a few dollars to the diner’s bills.

Restaurant owners say they would rather use a surcharge than raise individual menu prices with worries of scaring customers away.