Man arrested for sexual assaulting 13-year-old girl from Jersey City

CLIFTON, NJ — Police have arrested the man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in New Jersey.

Mohammed Zeidan, 49, was arrested Apr. 19 in his Clifton home and faces multiple charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted the teen in Clifton and Jersey City, officials said.

The teen’s family reported the allegations to Jersey City police six days before Zeidan’s arrest, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He and the teen allegedly began communicating online before meeting in person, authorities said.

Zeidan was charged with sexual assault, luring or enticing, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and refusal to allow a biological sample to be drawn.