Death of woman found in Queens bathtub deemed a homicide: police

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens — Police on Thursday announced the death of a woman found in a Queens bathtub last year has been deemed a homicide.

Cindy Boyle, 45, was unconscious and unresponsive when police discovered her lying in a bathtub inside an apartment on 86 Drive near 209th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, around 12:05 a.m., NYPD officials said.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police found no obvious signs of trauma at the time, they said.

Boyle’s death has since been ruled a homicide, police said. No arrests have been made.