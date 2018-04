Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The westbound lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway are closed after scaffolding and debris fell on top of a vehicle, affecting traffic for the Thursday morning commute.

The incident happened on the expressway near Third Avenue in the Bronx, which caused full closure on the westbound lanes.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Expect major delays in both directions.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.