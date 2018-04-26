Vehicle appears to flip off overpass, blocking lanes on Bronx River Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A vehicle apparently flipped off an overpass Thursday, blocking multiple lanes on the Bronx River Parkway.

The crashed van landed on its side and partially on a center divider of the Bronx River Parkway, under the Cross Bronx Expressway, as of 6:45 a.m., AIR11 footage showed.

It appeared to flip off the Cross Bronx Expressway. No other damaged vehicles were spotted in the area.

A person was seen being put into an ambulance at that time. His or her condition is not known.

One lane is open on the south and northbound sides of the Bronx River Parkway, causing traffic in both directions.