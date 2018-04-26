Brothers killed in Newark street shooting

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say a street shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left two brothers dead.

Essex County prosecutors say 21-year-old Quamir Harmon and 20-year-old Quan Harmon were shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Bergen Street in Newark. The two Newark men were taken to a hospital, where both were pronounced dead a short time later.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The county’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.