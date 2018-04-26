65-year-old man violently robbed inside Queens home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEROSE, Queens — Police are searching for the individual who violently robbed a 65-year-old man inside his Queens home early Saturday.

Around 2:50 a.m., an unidentified man followed the victim into his home along 263rd street and East Williston Avenue in Bellerose, when he pushed the door open and displayed a handgun, said police.

The individual then threw the victim to the ground and punched him numerous times in the face before removing his wallet, which contained two credit cards, according to police.

The individual fled the scene inside a gray minivan south on 263rd street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).