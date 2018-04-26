2-year-old Queens boy found safe, father in custody

JAMAICA, Queens — A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe, police confirm.

His father has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Joseph Martinez, 51, was on a scheduled, unsupervised visit with his son, Adam El-Alaoui, 2, when Martinez failed to return his son to the Administration for Children’s Services Office on 161th Street in Jamaica at 10 a.m., police said.

A source close to the investigation, however, told PIX11 that Martinez was acting suspicious when he arrived to the visit, so officials decided against allowing him to take his son. That’s when the father snatched the child and took off, the source said.

Martinez, the child’s biological father, has prior arrests for a 1983 murder during an attempted robbery, said police. He served nearly three decades in prison before being paroled in 2010, but was later arrested in 2016 for hurting a child, according to authorities.

