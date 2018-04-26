2 dogs abandoned on side of busy NJ highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey are searching for the person who may have dumped two dogs near a Mexican restaurant and busy roadway in recent weeks.

The first pit bull mix was found near Route 1 earlier this month but did not survive.

“It wound up getting hit by a car and subsequently died from its injuries,” explained Woodbridge’s Department of Health Director Dennis Green.

Ten days later a Good Samaritan spotted another pit bull mix. She was saved and brought to Woodbridge Animal Control. They named her Margarita because the dog was found near a Mexican restaurant.

Green told PIX11, “the animals were very similar in nature, similar color similar size similar color and it seems like whoever is leaving these dogs is the same person.”

The surviving dog is now recovering. Animal Control Officer Austin Clyburn said, “we noticed that she had very flat feet it looked like she had been caged for most of her life, there were urine stains on her paws urine burns and she was covered in filth and urine.”

Animal Control will care for the dog and expect to put her up for adoption within the next week. Anyone interested in learning more about Margarita can call 732-855-0600, ext. 5007