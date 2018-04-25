TIME 100 gala honors #MeToo movement, activists, entertainers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Time Magazine’s annual list of 100 most influential people is out and this year’s list made history in more ways than one. It’s the youngest list ever, with 45 of the 100 under the age of 40. The honorees also include a large number of women.

The TIME 100 Gala was held tonight at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall. PIX11 was there on the red carpet.

In a reflection of one of the biggest stories of the year – the #METOO movement, activist Tarana Burke, who started the movement, was one of the honorees. “People should recognize women are really changing the world,” said Burke.

The year of the woman also evident with Today Show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, both on the 100 list. Al Roker was on hand to support his colleagues. “It’s a page turn of history it’s like any social movement that happens, it’s about time,” said Roker.

Time’s annual list brings together actors, activists, politicians, scientists athletes - power players who are influencing the world. The honorees are a who’s-who’s of what’s happening in culture, business, politics and world events.

Breakout star of the Olympics, Adam Rippon, made the list. The figure skater said “How the hell did I get here this is crazy so honored to be on this list.”

A group of Parkland High School students walked the red carpet tonight. The teens making the list for speaking out after the horror that descended on their school and for influencing the gun control debate

Ronan Farrow, who broke the Harvey Weinstein story, arrived with his mother, Mia Farrow in tow.

Another honoree, Carmen Yulin Cruz, was recognized for her leadership in helping San Juan recover from Hurricane Maria.

“It’s a great honor but it’s also a reminder of all the work that needs to be done. 500,000 people still don’t have a good roof and June 1st the next hurricane season starts,” said Yulin Cruz.

Time released six special covers this year. On the covers, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, tennis star Roger Federer, CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella, actresses Nicole Kidman and Tiffany Haddish and superstar Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo shined on the red carpet with boyfriend, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez. J-LO and Shawn Mendes performed at the gala tonight.

Also making the list of 100 this year, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The list always has some controversy to it. But as the Time editors say, the honorees are always a reflection of the moments of the year.