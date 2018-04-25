65-year-old store employee attacked in violent Brooklyn smoke shop robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 65-year-old store employee was attacked during a robbery inside a Brooklyn smoke shop last month.

On Mar. 2 around 11:20 a.m., a man entered Tony’s Smoke Shop on 66 Wyckoff Avenue and asked the employee if he can use the bathroom, said police.

After leaving the bathroom, the man told the employee there was a dead rate inside that needed to be cleaned up, police said.

When the worker entered the bathroom, the individual started to strike him with a hard object in the head multiple times, according to authorities.

He proceeded to break the cash register and remove the victim’s iPhone 5 and $400 in cash, said police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for bruising and lacerations.

