Men purchase nearly $2,000 worth of gift cards with counterfeit bills: police

NEW YORK — Police are searching for the group of men who purchased nearly $2,000 worth of gift cards with counterfeit money last month.

Authorities received three reports between Mar. 18 and Mar. 25 about counterfeit bills being used in stores around Brooklyn and Queens.

On Mar. 18, a man entered Brooklyn drug store along Nostrand Avenue and purchased a $200 gift card with ten $20 bills, eight of which were counterfeit, police said.

Days later, three males purchased gift cards totaling $660 using thirty-three fake $20 bills at a CVS Pharmacy along 9th Street in Brooklyn, said police.

On the third reported incident, four males entered a Queens drug store on 127-04 Brewer Boulevard and bought three prepaid gift cards totaling $1,049 using fake $20 bills, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).