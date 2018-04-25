Mechanical train problems snarl commute, several lines suspended, rerouted

NEW YORK — Several lines have been suspended or are rerouted, snarling the Wednesday morning commute.

A train with mechanical delays at West Farms Sq-East Tremont Av. has caused multiple service changes, the MTA said.

There is no 2 train service between Wakefield-241 St and 3 Av-149 St in both directions.

There is no 5 train service from Nereid Av to E180 St.

There is no 5 train service between Eastchester-Dyre Av and 3 Ave-149 St in both directions.

Some southbound 6 trains are stopping on the 5 line from Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall to Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College.

Expect delays in the 2, 4, 5 and 6 train service.

Customers are advised to use the Bx4, Bx19 and Bx39 bus service making nearby station stops as an alternative.