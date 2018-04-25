× Funding for big transit projects is increased and finalized by MTA

A record number of repair and improvement projects for the New York City Transit system and railroads got the green light from the MTA.

At the April board meeting, some changes to the 2015-2019 Capital Plan were approved.

The $33.2 billion list of projects includes an increase of $813 million.

Projects for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North are also included.

“We are putting an increased focus on accessibility with all of our planning moving forward, and this plan amendment is a direct result of that promise,” said MTA Chairman Joe Lhota. “We have a lot more work to do but this plan amendment – as well as our Board working group on accessibility and the commitment of NYC Transit President Andy Byford – demonstrate our commitment to accessibility for all of our customers.”

In addition to today’s plan amendment, 17 other stations are being made fully ADA-accessible in the 2015-2019 capital plan:

Bedford Pk Blvd on the B/D line in the Bronx Gun Hill Rd on the 5 line in the Bronx 149 St-Grand Concourse on the 4 line in the Bronx 149 St-Grand Concourse on the 2/5 line in the Bronx 86 St on the R line in Brooklyn Bedford Av on the L line in Brooklyn Greenpoint Av on the G line in Brooklyn Eastern Pkwy-Bklyn Museum on the 2/3 line in Brooklyn Rockaway Pkwy on the L line in Brooklyn 59 St on the N/R line in Brooklyn 95 St on the R line in Brooklyn 1 Av on the L line in Manhattan Chambers St on the J/Z line in Manhattan Times Sq-42 St on the S shuttle in Manhattan Astoria Blvd on the N/W line in Queens Court Square on the G line in Queens Woodhaven Blvd on the J line in Queens



$287 million is allocated for signal repair and modernization and $53 million is marked for the installation of continuous welded rail (CWR), which is less prone to causing delays.

“The amended capital plan achieves savings from a below budget contract for the R211 class of new subway cars and allocating other costs to future capital plans to reflect when actual work is performed. The plan amendment voted on today does not require any additional funding to be requested,” said the MTA’s news release.

East Side Access, which will bring the LIRR to Grand Central Terminal, is still projected to open in 2022. Approximately $418 million was shifted from the 2010-2014 capital plan to the 2015-2019 capital plan for the mega-project.