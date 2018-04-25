Former volunteer firefighter allegedly steals more than $6,500 from department

HEMPSTEAD, NY — A former volunteer firefighter was arrested after he allegedly stole more than $6,500 from the department, the District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Randy Stith, 27, was arrested and faced multiple charges after authorities said he allegedly made 12 unauthorized cash withdrawals from the Hempstead Volunteer Fire Department.

Stith served as a volunteer firefighter for the department from Feb. 2015 to Jan. 2018 and was also the treasurer, DA Madeline Singas said.

According to Singas, the Fire Department paid for a cruise vacation for five members, but when the cruise was cancelled, a refund was issued.

Stith allegedly cashed the refund check and falsified expenses, officials said.

He is accused of stealing about $6,503 from the organization and was terminated from the Fire Department on Jan. 31.

Stith also allegedly submitted a forged recommendation letter in Apr. 2015 to obtain employment with the Hempstead Village Police Department after he was initially disqualified from civil service back in Feb. 2015, according to Singas.

Stith was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of falsifying business records in the first-degree, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, two counts of falsifying business records in the second-degree, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the second-degree, petit larceny and official misconduct.

If convicted, he faces up to 2 1/3 years to seven years in prison.