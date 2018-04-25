PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Former doctor allegedly steals over $500,000 from 97-year-old woman

Posted 1:19 PM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 01:51PM, April 25, 2018

EASTCHESTER, NY — A former physician was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole more than $500,000 from a 97-year-old woman.

Peter Corines he allegedly stole more than $500,000 from a 97-year-old woman through fraudulent means.

Peter Corines allegedly stole from Bernice Judd Porter during a two-week period in Nov. 2017 by falsely claiming to be her power of attorney or pretending to be her on the phone and online with numerous institutions she had financial accounts with, the Westchester district attorney said.

While Corines claimed to be Judd Porter’s power of attorney, he was able to withdraw money from her accounts in various banks, transferred money from her accounts and set up online accounts from mutual funds transferring the money without her permission, authority or consent, according to authorities.

In total, Corines stole about $540,103 from the victim, the DA said.

Yonkers police arrested Corines at his home Tuesday through a search warrant and has been arraigned on one count of grand larceny.