Cuomo unveils plans to fight aggressive ICE raids

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he will sign an executive order stating there needs to be a court order to make an arrest in a state courthouse.

This order comes after nearly 300 people have been arrested in aggressive ICE raids within the past month.

Joined by officials, Cuomo discusses how the ICE raids are a statewide issue, both urban rural.

A spike in arrests was seen and brought fear to many communities, according to Executive Director of La Colmena, Gonzalo Mercado.

During the announcement, the governor pushed for the immigrants’ rights to be heard and these raids and arrests violated constitutional rights.

Cuomo, who said it is his job to protect New Yorkers, believes ICE is acting “beyond the law,” endangering public safety by not informing state and city authorities about the raids and that these raids trickle down to politics and the Trump rhetoric.

During the presidential campaign, Trump stressed on immigration and the proposed border wall, and Cuomo said ICE has responded with hostile actions, ““They’re feeding off the president’s hot rhetoric,” he said.

In response to the raids, Cuomo is pushing for rapid response crews who will respond to the scene of an ICE arrest as soon as possible, where legal counsels will be president so those arrested know the rules and rights.

