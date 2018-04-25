Brooklyn neighbors look for big rats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a spot on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights that has some unwelcome guests.

Rats have been cruising the block since construction started at a lot. Bags of garbage from nearby commercial and residential buildings provide a food source.

Some of the bags placed on the curb Tuesday evening were in the mint-scented bags that claim to be rodent repellent,.

Neighbors say the rats are as big as gerbils and small dogs. PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker filed a report with the city at this location.

Mayor de Blasio has increased rat-control efforts around the boroughs and at NYCHA developments. Some locations will get full-time exterminators and dry-ice abatement treatments, which are environmentally friendly. The $32 million plan's goal is to reduce the rat population by as much as 70% especially in in the most infested neighborhoods around Grand Concourse, Chinatown/East Village/Lower East Side and Bushwick/Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Check the official NYC Rat Portal for information about your neighborhood.

Rat complaints can be made to 311.