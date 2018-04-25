Blind NYCHA resident needs help in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Rhonda Valentin lives at the Jacob Riis Houses and says her apartment is falling apart. “

I’m a senior, I’m legally blind and no one is listening to me,” Valentin said.

The walls and ceilings in Valentin’s bedroom and bathroom have chipping paint. Valentin says the heat is on in her apartment, but it’s too hot.

“I have to keep the windows open, turn in the dans, and I’m still sweating,” Valentin said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff visited the resident's apartment and are addressing the heat problem today. We will be starting all other repairs as soon as possible. We can and must do better for our residents."

