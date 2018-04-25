8 injured in Queens building fire

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — At least eight people were injured after a fire broke out at a Queens building Tuesday night.

Fire officials received the call around 8:33 p.m. about the blaze on the first floor of a four-story building on 11-14 46th St in Long Island City.

About 12 FDNY units and 65 firefighters responded to the scene, FDNY officials said.

At least eight civilians were injured; one was taken to the hospital in critical condition and three others transported for minor injuries, said fire officials.

Four others refused medical attention.

The fire was declared under control by 10:33 p.m.