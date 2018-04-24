Would-be robbers attack distracted victim with stun gun in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Queens – A pair of would-be robbers wearing colorful motorcycle helmets snuck up on their victim as he bent down to pick up a package then used a stun gun on him, police said Tuesday.

It happened about 1 p.m. on April 15 inside an apartment building near 108th Street and 38th Avenue in Corona, Queens, police said.

The victim, described as a 40-year-old man, was leaving for work when he spotted a package on his doorstep. When he bent down to pick it up, the attackers burst from the nearby stairwell, shoved him back into his apartment, restrained him then discharged a stun gun into his chest, police said.

The victim’s wife came out of their bedroom to see the attack unfolding and screamed, scaring the attackers who then ran away, police said.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises and refused further medical attention, police said.

The attackers were both described as standing about 6 feet tall and wearing dark-colored clothing and a multi-colored motorcycle helmet.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.