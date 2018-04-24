The final season of “The Originals” may not be the end of vampires on The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't cry fans! It may be the final season of "The Originals," but the show is not going quietly into the night. Expect lots of drama among your favorite vampires, wolves and witches. And speaking of witches, I speak with one of the most powerful ones on television "Hope Mikaelson" played by actress Danielle Rose Russell. She has plenty to say about this season and revelations about her character. Plus, the New Jersey-born startlet is headed to spin-off world with an untitled show based off of "The Originals." The Mikaelsons live on. Watch Danielle and the rest of the supernatural cast on Wednesdays at 9pm on PIX11.