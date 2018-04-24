Serial robber steals nearly $100,000 worth of property from 6 Greenwich Village residencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has stolen nearly $100,000 worth of property from six different residencies in Greenwich Village over the last four months.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the latest robbery, which happened on April 1 between 1:30 and 3:45 a.m. Police said the man entered a house located near the intersection of West 11th Street and 5th Avenue through an unlocked door while the owners were asleep inside and took a box with jewelry worth $50,000.

On March 7, the tenants of an apartment near Hudson and Barrow Streets told police they saw the man inside just before 10 p.m. The tenants witnessed the man take a black clutch bag, earrings, and cuff links worth $900 from their bedroom dresser, according to police. When they confronted him, he fled through the backyard to the side entrance of the residence towards Hudson Street.

Police said the same man gained access to an unoccupied apartment in a building near West 10th Street and Greenwich Avenue sometime between Feb. 6 and 10 and took a watch worth $2,000.

The man took jewelry worth $1,300 from an apartment located near the intersection of West 10th Street and Greenwich Avenue on Feb. 9 between 8 and 9 a.m., according to police. Cops said he also took jewelry worth $9,200 from another apartment nearby between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.,

On Jan. 20 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the man took $31,000 worth of jewelry from an apartment near East 9th Street and University Place, officials said.

Police believe the man is about 30-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black baseball hat. He has a tattoo on the back of his right hand with the letters "RIP" and another indistinguishable word.